Ariana Grande shares 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly'

Ariana Grande shares 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly'

Ariana Grande shares 'We cannot take the coronavirus pandemic lightly'

Ariana Grande is urging fans not to "turn a blind eye" to government and medical officials' social distancing advice during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting ignoring the information is "incredibly dangerous and selfish".

