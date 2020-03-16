Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators

Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators

Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators

Gov.

Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director Dave Jeppeson were on a conference call which leaves school closures up to local administrators.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Little leaves Idaho school closures up to local administrators [Video]

Gov. Little leaves Idaho school closures up to local administrators

Gov. Little leaves Idaho school closures up to local administrators. Here&apos;s what we know about the districts that will close due to COVID-19.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published
Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon [Video]

Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon

Just a few hours after Governor Mike DeWine said he wouldn't be surprised if Ohio schools didn't reopen this school year as coronavirus numbers continue to rise, he also expressed that he would be..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:46Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.