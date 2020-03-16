Coronavirus Latest: No Audience At Democratic Presidential Debate Between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Amid COVID-19
The two candidates bumped elbows instead of shaking hands.
|WASHINGTON (AP) — They came together to bump elbows, then retreated by six feet — and stood there...
Seattle Times - Published
|Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will have no live audience when they...
Reuters - Published
