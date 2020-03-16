Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus concerns: Canceling or postponing travel plans

Coronavirus concerns: Canceling or postponing travel plans

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus concerns: Canceling or postponing travel plans
Coronavirus concerns: Canceling or postponing travel plans
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Thinking about canceling travel plans due to coronavirus? Here’s what you should know about getting refunds.

Spread of the novel coronavirus is justly causing travelers to reconsider their plans. Here's what...
Seattle Times - Published

Houston-area school districts ramp up cleaning, cancel travel amid coronavirus concerns

School districts across the greater Houston area are ramping up their cleanliness practices and are...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus keeping travel agents busy as travelers cancel flights [Video]

Coronavirus keeping travel agents busy as travelers cancel flights

With the rising concerns surrounding coronavirus, travelers are canceling their trips left and right.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:10Published
European travel plans canceled amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

European travel plans canceled amid coronavirus concerns

European travel plans canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:24Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.