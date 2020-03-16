COVID 19 effect: Salman Khan events in US, Canada postponed 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:04s - Published COVID 19 effect: Salman Khan events in US, Canada postponed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has cancelled his event 'Up Close And Personal With Salman Khan', which was supposed to take place in the United States and Canada from April 3 to 12, in the wake of coronavirus scare. 0

