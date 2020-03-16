Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bars, Dine In Restaurants To Halt Serving Customers After Today

Bars, Dine In Restaurants To Halt Serving Customers After Today

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Bars, Dine In Restaurants To Halt Serving Customers After Today

Bars, Dine In Restaurants To Halt Serving Customers After Today

Gov.

JB Pritzker said this is an effort to enforce social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Illinois governor closes all restaurants, bars to dine-in customers

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered that all bars and restaurants in the state close to the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.