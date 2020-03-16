Global  

Indonesians turn to red ginger supplements to fend off COVID-19

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:01s
Traditional remedies are widely sought after as concern grows in Indonesia over the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage from Monday (March 16) shows a woman sell red ginger herbs to motorcycle taxi drivers and traders who are often in close contact with multiple people.

According to local reports, the price of Javanese turmeric, red ginger, lemongrass, and cinnamon jumped up to 150 percent last week.

Currently, no cure has been found for coronavirus.

