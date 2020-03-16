‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Congress leader P Chidambaram has hit out at the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Chidambaram said that government is not doing enough about the crisis and urged PM Modi to call a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states to take stock of what needs to be done.

He also said that most states are handling the issue well while the Centre is acting diffident.

