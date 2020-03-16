Schools and places of worship in Indonesia sprayed with disinfectant during COVID-19 pandemic

Schools and places of worship in Padang, Indonesia are being sprayed with disinfectant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of Padang City Disaster Management Agency said: "Places of worship and schools are the most active means of anthesis among people and that there is no policy to stop the worship together and schools are not yet vacated." This footage was filmed on March 16.

Indonesia has reported 117 cases of COVID-19 so far.