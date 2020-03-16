Socking up the sun
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:09s - Published < > Embed
Socking up the sun
Cosmo is a very Zen cat.
He saw a spot of sunlight on the couch and had to take advantage of the opportunity to soak up his daily dose of sunlight LOL
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|On this day , the equinox , the earth’s axis is perpendicular to the sun. In other words, the...
Zee News - Published
|Paris (ESA) Mar 19, 2020
Responsible for spacecraft orbiting Earth, the Sun and exploring the...
Space Daily - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Today, things will slowly be going downhill as rain rolls into the area. Most of this starts this afternoon with even a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs today will top out in the mid-40s. This..
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:06Published
|