CDC Calls For Gatherings Of 50 People Or More To Be Canceled

CDC Calls For Gatherings Of 50 People Or More To Be Canceled

CDC Calls For Gatherings Of 50 People Or More To Be Canceled

The agency is asking people not to hold large events to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources

CDC Recommends Suspending Gatherings Of 50 Or More People For The Next 8 Weeks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is warning against events like "conferences,...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NewsySeattle TimesTechCrunchSeattlePI.comIndependent


Peduto lowering events occupancy from 250 to 50 to stem COVID-19

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Sunday night tweeted that he is banning all gatherings of 50 or more...
bizjournals - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People [Video]

CDC Recommends Ban on Gatherings of 50 or More People

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made the extraordinary recommendation on Sunday. It is recommending the suspension of public gatherings remain in effect for eight weeks.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:59Published
CDC: Cancel or postpone all events with more than 50 people for next 8 weeks [Video]

CDC: Cancel or postpone all events with more than 50 people for next 8 weeks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Sunday that organizers should cancel large events of more than 50 people that are scheduled in the next eight weeks. Story: http://bit.ly/39WLuli

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published
