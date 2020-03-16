Global  

Coronavirus Vaccine Being Worked On In University Of Miami Lab

Coronavirus Vaccine Being Worked On In University Of Miami Lab

Coronavirus Vaccine Being Worked On In University Of Miami Lab

Frances Wang reports UM is collaborating with Heat Biologics, a biotech group based in North Carolina.

Coronavirus Concerns Prompt Changes At University Of Miami, Miami Dade College

While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Miami-Dade, the University of Miami and...
cbs4.com - Published


Stretch Of Miami Beach Closed Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Stretch Of Miami Beach Closed Due To Coronavirus

Mike Cugno reports city officials enacted an 11 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district and have asked that non-essential stores to close at 10 p.m.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:13Published
Coronavirus Testing: Drive-Thru Testing Site Set To Open At University Of Pennsylvania Monday [Video]

Coronavirus Testing: Drive-Thru Testing Site Set To Open At University Of Pennsylvania Monday

But officials say it is not for everyone, just those sent by their doctors.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published
