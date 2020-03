Q&A covid19

FICTION.

JOINING US THISMORNING TO ANSWER SOME OFTHOSE QUESTIONS IS DOCTOR TEDBAILEY, THE CHIEF OF ━━━C'SINFECTIOUS DISEASES DIVISION.GOOD MORNING DOCTOR BAILETHANKS FOR JOINING US.

WILLDRINKING A LOT OF WATPREVENT INFECTION?

WILL THEFLU VACCINE HELP PREVENCORONAVIRUS?

IF YOU SEL━QUARANTINE, ARE YOU FINE AFTER14 DAYS OR DO YOU NEED TO BETESTED BEFORE GOING BACK OUTINTO THE WORLD?

WILL WARMWEATHER (SUMMER) HELP SLOW THSPREAD?

WHERE DO YOU DRAW TLINE ON SOCIAL DISTANCING?

CANYOU GET CORONAVIRUS MORE THONCE?

HOW LONG COULD IT TAKFOR THINGS TO GET BETTERTOMORROW, WMAR WILL ALSO BEDOING A CORONAVIRUS PHONE BANKWITH A ━━━C DOCTOR.

AND BESURE TO TUNE IN TONIGHT FOR A20/20 CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL.

ITSCALLED "PANDEMIC: WHAT YOUNEED TO KNOW." THE SPECIALAIRS AT 10 ━M, RIGHT HERE ON