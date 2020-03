Spring Break Travel During Coronavirus Concerns

AIRPORT THIS SPRING BREAK..DUE TO A DECREASE IN AIRLINECAPACITY YEAR AFTER YEAR..BUT THE CORONAVIRUS COULDALSO HAVE AN IMPACT.WE'VE ALREADY SEEN MAJOR U-SAIRLINES DRASTICALLYREDUCE FLIGHTS OVER THE LASTWEEK AFTER REDUCED DEMANDAND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS.

THEU-S ALSO EXPANDED ITS TRAVELBAN TO INCLUDE THE U-K ANDIRELAND.ABOUT 20% OF ADULTS WHO WERESURVEYED BY "SKIFT RESEARCH"SAIDTHEY CANCELED THEIR PREVIOUSTRAVEL PLANS DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

WHILETHERE IS SOME CONCERN AMONGTRAVELERS..

THEY SAY IT'SALL ABOUT FOLLOWING HEALTHGUIDELINES."Be aware but at the sametime, if you're taking careof yourself and keepingyour distance and keepingyourself clean usually..

Ithink it'll be okay."IF YOU'RE WORRIED ABOUTFLYING DOMESTICALLY..

SOMETHINGS TOCONSIDER BY THE C-D-C ARE:--COMMUNITY SPREAD OFCOVID-19 WHERE YOU AREPLANNING TO GO... (YOU MAYBE AT HIGHER RISK OFEXPOSURE) --IF YOU'REFEELING SICK OR HAVE ASERIOUS MEDICAL CONDITION..THE C- D-C RECOMMENDSNONESSENTIAL AIRTRAVEL.

--IF YOU'REPLANNING TO BE IN CROWDEDAREAS DURING YOUR TRIP..

THERISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19COULD INCREASE IF PEOPLE INTHE CROWD ARE SICK.MANY MAJOR AIRLINES AREWAIVING FEES FOR PASSENGERSWHO WISH TO CHANGE THEIRFLIGHTS.

YOU SHOULD CHECKWITH YOUR AIRLINE IF YOUWISH TO CANCEL OR POSTPONE ATRIP.

