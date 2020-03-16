Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Edward Baran > Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying

Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying

Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying

Britain’s food retailers appealed to shoppers on Sunday to stop panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak, saying purchasing more than they need would mean others will be left without.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying

Panic buying on a mass scale.

Here in Britain, food retailers have appealed to shoppers to stop buying more than they need during the coronavirus outbreak.

An open letter they published in national newspapers on Sunday said shoppers buying more than they need means that others will be left without.

Social media's been awash with pictures of empty shelves in major supermarkets -- and items such as dried pasta and toilet rolls are particularly sought after.

The government says it's confident food supplies are secure, but that everyone must act responsibly.

The sight of empty shelves and packed shops seemingly being played out globally from France, to Jordan, to Mexico.

In the United States, consumer product companies halted factory runs of niche items in order to speed up production of more basic merchandise which is in high demand.

Brick-and-mortar retailers have warned that hoarding is fueling shortages.

And even online - retailers such as Amazon are sold out of many household items. President Trump held a phone call on Sunday (March 15) with 30 executives from grocery stores.

While the administration says supply lines are 'working pretty well', some major U.S. retailers have set restrictions on purchases of toilet paper, sanitizing wipes and other in-demand products.

And as factories move to round-the-clock operations - not every product will be on store shelves.

Instead, focus is shifting to the highest priority items to address an unprecedented surge in demand.



Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Italy says supermarkets will remain open

The Italian government is assuring its citizens that supermarkets will remain open and stocked after...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Reuters


British supermarkets' plea to shoppers - stop panic buying

Britain's food retailers appealed to shoppers on Sunday to stop panic buying during the coronavirus...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsiaPacNews

Asia Pacific News Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying https://t.co/a9tbAukzEN 1 day ago

Lupestwit1

JoseLupe's Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying https://t.co/NMgckz6TYm 2 days ago

greenmexsocial

greenmex Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying... 2 days ago

Vox_Exigua

Alejandro Ortiz Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying https://t.co/K2dx6buKD9 2 days ago

LloydThrap

Lloyd Thrap Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying https://t.co/uNjpko8UwR 3 days ago

courtbembridge

Courtney Bembridge Also covered in this clip, UK supermarkets plead with shoppers not to #panicbuy & Australian @woolworths stores ann… https://t.co/plmfP9UVWP 3 days ago

Justice_pg

ジャスティス様 RT @fmtoday: For over a week, stores have been inundated with shoppers panic buying toilet paper, pasta, canned goods. #FMTNews #UK #Superm… 3 days ago

LeapingBear

Greg Rickman Supermarkets plead with shoppers to stop panic buying: https://t.co/SYQnjiA0hT via @ReutersTV 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Global supermarkets impose limits as panic buying spreads [Video]

Global supermarkets impose limits as panic buying spreads

Britain's biggest supermakets have imposed limits on how much shoppers can buy, as panic buying grips the country in scenes repeated all over the world. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Shoppers queue in supermarket during panic-buying spree in Bangkok [Video]

Shoppers queue in supermarket during panic-buying spree in Bangkok

Shoppers queue with trolleys full of supplies during a panic coronavirus buying surge in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday (March 15). The country has seen a surge in Covid-19 case in recent days raising..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.