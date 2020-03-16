Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'It's really going to hurt us,' Local business owners concerned over Coronavirus closure in Illinois

'It's really going to hurt us,' Local business owners concerned over Coronavirus closure in Illinois

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
'It's really going to hurt us,' Local business owners concerned over Coronavirus closure in Illinois

'It's really going to hurt us,' Local business owners concerned over Coronavirus closure in Illinois

J.B.

Pritzker has announced that all bars and restaurants in Illinois are to be closed down due to the Coronavirus or COVID-19.

Local businesses share their concern for the closure.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'It's really going to hurt us,' Local business owners concerned over Coronavirus closure in Illinois

Can count on begins right now.

A major announcement by illinois governor to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"governor j-b pritzker" took action to b pritzker" "governor j-b pritzker" took action to shut down all bars and restaurants.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning in illinois.

She has more on how local businesses are reacting to the closures.

This is something that small businesses here in illinois will feel an impact from.

Businesses will shut down by the end of the day today..

And continue to stay closed through march 30th.

Pritzker says quote "no one is immune to this.

This is not a joke."

However for businesses like the "corner tavern" staff are worried it will put them in a stressful financial situation.

Owner..

Lori martin says she's worried business will go to indiana..

And that it should be a choice not a requirement to close.

"it's really going to hurt us.

I understand this is a very serious illness and i like that people are dying from it, but i think it should be a personal choice as to whether people want to go out in public."

In the next 30 minutes..

The governors comment on the closure.

Reporting live from illinois, jordan kudisch, news




You Might Like


Tweets about this

marlow_dylan

Marleaux It’s not the virus that gives me the chills. It’s the selfishness of the few that is really going to hurt the many… https://t.co/SB8ErBtkJ9 1 minute ago

ushiokyo

『 Ｕｋｉｙｏ！』ウキヨ (Art Contest Pinned) @bunshio I'm still going to school.. but your teacher being a TV must really hurt your eyes. Rest your eyes if they hurt please. >w<; 8 minutes ago

Therealtopgunn

Chris Gunn @claytonfamily01 @SkyNews When I say trains I really mean the TFL which is government owed. You tax cars more. Simp… https://t.co/ps8jMcjfwb 12 minutes ago

AngelaWChen

Angela Chen KESQ Waking up to a new reality this morning: Palm Springs & the Coachella Valley are really going to hurt with bars clo… https://t.co/QXsUNomKEf 14 minutes ago

kjr1963

KryptoKelly @SpyGateDown That's all great but in the mean time, some people are really going to struggle to survive, including… https://t.co/FueIn6fxxt 22 minutes ago

solisSolja

J Solis @MaribellIbanez He still has sis supporters but I think people are seeing how unprepared he really is and handling… https://t.co/TDFAedIfiu 23 minutes ago

Jackisright63

Jackinnh76 @Jk17983347 @Jennyjen010 @lolli_logan H0boken NJ residents will be banned from leaving their homes from 10pm to 5am… https://t.co/wYcTcnE2kC 25 minutes ago

hellavent

🍧 🎀 𝐸𝓁𝓁𝒶 🎀 🍧 I’m really going to need to British black men out my mentions because the only group of men who gaslight and hate B… https://t.co/eOU5XJ1nyh 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure [Video]

Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure

Gov. Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed starting Monday night amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published
Area Businesses Feel Economic Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Area Businesses Feel Economic Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic

Local business owners said they were concerned about how long they could sustain the drop in sales.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:26Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.