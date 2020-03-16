Global  

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Monday morning update

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
The number of current active cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin stands at 33.

Here's what we know as of Monday morning.

