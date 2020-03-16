Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Back to school in China after coronavirus

Back to school in China after coronavirus

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Back to school in China after coronavirus

Back to school in China after coronavirus

Students in Guizhou province, south-west China, are returning to school after more than a month off.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China's iPad Stocks Dwindling as Kids Switch to E-Learning Amid Coronavirus-Related School Closures

iPad stocks are reportedly running low in China because parents are buying them to help with...
MacRumours.com - Published

Chinese education groups prove their worth in coronavirus lockdown scenarios

China’s rapidly growing online education sector has come into the spotlight with the lockdown in...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEWS_by_Larry

News by Larry Coronavirus: Back to school for some in China https://t.co/tdOT2NLJls https://t.co/1TqQcgHL5M 1 hour ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Back to school for some in China https://t.co/mc8Z0fuaJY 2 hours ago

TheVikkiVerse

vikki @PKavalcova There's a lot of over-reacting going on. Meanwhile, in the next county over there was a teacher that h… https://t.co/81MgYHoOXR 1 day ago

heedfulike

Ike Oftheages RT @QhnaCT: @Western2A Unfortunately not just in China anymore. We received a letter from our school in South Africa yesterday requiring th… 1 day ago

QhnaCT

Ohna @Western2A Unfortunately not just in China anymore. We received a letter from our school in South Africa yesterday… https://t.co/Fz4EftuW1L 1 day ago

pajamajungle

pajama party An exchange student that lived with my family while she was in high school who now goes to college here too was goi… https://t.co/IDQwENOJDg 2 days ago

Suomi201888

雪域极行客 @TapaniSmatt @AnttiSaarnio @Alivuotila This virus can affect boy's sperm, after 20 years, there is no finnish chil… https://t.co/m08OBVHcI7 2 days ago

Suomi201888

雪域极行客 @SwanOfTuonela Why Oulu government also do very bad decisions? This virus will affect male's sperm, if Finland don'… https://t.co/Z2fbPMlLxJ 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How the coronavirus spread in the U.S. [Video]

How the coronavirus spread in the U.S.

SEATTLE — The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has medical authorities around the world scrambling to develop efficient ways to detect and contain the pandemic. Health officials in U.S. have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published
Student Says Teacher Discriminated Against Him At North Hollywood School After Initial Reports Of Coronavirus [Video]

Student Says Teacher Discriminated Against Him At North Hollywood School After Initial Reports Of Coronavirus

A North Hollywood student claims he was discriminated against following the initial reports of coronavirus in China because he is Asian.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:06Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.