Benny Gantz tasked with forming Israeli government

After nearly a year of political gridlock, Benny Gantz -- the chief rival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- has received the official go-ahead to try and form that country's next government.

And he's calling on Netanyahu to join him in a unity administration.

61 of parliament's 120 legislators now support Gantz, a sharp blow to Netanyahu who had previously declared himself the winner of the March 2 election.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin had consulted with lawmakers on Sunday.

The president has now given Gantz -- a centrist from the Blue and White Party -- 28 days to make a coalition, with a possible two week extension.

But Gantz's backers include opposing forces - the Joint List of Arab parties, and the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu faction led by former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman - that complicate efforts to form a viable government without wider support.

Netanyahu and Lieberman have proposed a six-month "national emergency government" grouping Blue and White and the prime minister's right-wing Likud party, to confront the coronavirus crisis.

Israel has held three inconclusive elections in less than a year, and Netanyahu faces a criminal indictment on corruption charges, which he denies.