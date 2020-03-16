We just learned of the first coronavirus death in the bluegrass state.

Kentucky governor andy beshear just updated the commonwealt h?

Saying a 66 year old from bourbon county died from the virus.

There are 21 cases in kentucky?

The two new cases are in jefferson county and one in clark county.

Governor beshear says*he has tested negative for covi?19.

The governor was tested saturday after*learning he attended an event in louisville with a person who was confirmed to have coronavirus.

Again the first death involving a 66 year old from bourbon county died from the