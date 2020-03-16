Coronavirus Pandemic

About covid-19 contact statewide hotline 1-855-472-3443.

Coronavirus really canceling just about everything now from concerts to sporting event to schools.

Many people still trying to figure out schedules as those lowcountry school houses closed up shop to help spread the virus.

Live downtown speaking with andy pruitt with charleston county school district and what did he have to say?

>>> jon, many school districts taking action to help parents, teachers, staff get together to figure out how to adjust now that they know schools will be closed next few weeks, one thing we want to let people know for teachers they will be paid and work from home and a lot of school districts.

But right now bring in ccsd spokesperson andy pruitt here to answer questions some questions parents may have regarding daily meals and schoolwork.

Two things focused on providing this week.

>> th first thing about food distribution sites we have those 11:00 a.m.

To 1:00 p.m.

Starting today next few weeks anyone with kids 18 years or younger can come by and get free meal.

So those are -- that's important for everybody to know those 15 sites are available on our website.

Ccsd schools.com but they are also available, appreciate media partners like yourself here at channel four and fox 24 sharing those locations as well.

15 sites, 11:00 a.m.

To 1:00 p.m.

Monday through friday.

>> monday through friday you will not have buses deliver classwork, you will have parents get it.

>> come in today to finalize the remote learning plans for teachers and if needed again on tuesday.

On tuesday schools will be communicating ahead of that.

But for tuesday parents can anticipate coming to school to pick up remote learning plans and combination of hard packets, written sheets as well as plans that they can pick up their learning plans and engage with teachers using devices.

>> reiterate and back at 8:30 and any important to get the information again i will relay what he just said.

Daily meals will be provided homework packets and start providing those on tuesday.

