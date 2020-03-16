Global  

Benny Gantz tasked with forming Israeli government

Benny Gantz tasked with forming Israeli government

Benny Gantz tasked with forming Israeli government

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz received an official mandate on Monday to try to form Israel&apos;s next government, and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join him in a unity administration.

Emer McCarthy reports.

