Conservative Pastor Tells Congregation to Shake Hands During Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Only ‘the Rapture’ Would Close Churc

A conservative pastor ignores health advice and asks the congregation to shake hands, claiming the church would only close due to the rapture.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Vlogger in major Chinese city explains what life is really like for ordinary people



A vlogger from a major Chinese city has documented and explained what is really going on in the country for ordinary citizens. Footage from March 15 shows the filmer walking around explaining daily.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 10:39 Published 4 hours ago Australian science teacher demonstrates one way of making hand sanitiser at home



With a shortage of toilet paper and hand sanitiser as panic buying depletes supermarket shelves, Australian science teacher and YouTuber, Jacob Strickling, makes his own alcoholic hand sanitiser to.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:15 Published 1 day ago