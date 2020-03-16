HUNDREDS OF METRES LONG line shown at a US Costco

Global  

This shocking video shows a line hundreds of meters long outside a Costco supermarket in Irvine, California on Saturday, March 14, 2020. "There were hundreds if not thousands of people in line," said an onlooker, who shot the video at 9.18AM, as he was passing in his car. "What makes it even more crazy is that Orange County is not a hot spot for coronavirus," he added. "Roughly 10 people have only recently been diagnosed with it and zero deaths." 

This shocking video shows a line hundreds of meters long outside a Costco supermarket in Irvine, California on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

"There were hundreds if not thousands of people in line," said an onlooker, who shot the video at 9.18AM, as he was passing in his car.

"What makes it even more crazy is that Orange County is not a hot spot for coronavirus," he added.

"Roughly 10 people have only recently been diagnosed with it and zero deaths." 




