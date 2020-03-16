How tech is fighting COVID-19 and also keeping us productive | Oneindia News 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:57s - Published How tech is fighting COVID-19 and also keeping us productive | Oneindia News As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds across the world, here is a look at how technology is being leveraged to monitor the disease, assess the symptoms, inform, educate as well as aid people who are now constrained to their houses for the next several days as authorities across the world ask people to work from home as much as possible. #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID_19 #CoronaInIndia 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ßen If you translate "covid" to Hebrew. The translate it back to English you get "Kobe". Weird. Kobe was also fighting… https://t.co/SkyUcf7M3s 6 hours ago Chili RT @Wilkinsonjonny: I thought I would share this with you all. From Massimo Gianni. A synopsis of a videoconference held today by intensivi… 5 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Manoj Tiwari's video speaking Haryanvi sparks concern over deepfakes | OneIndia News



How did Manoj Tiwari speak a language he doesn't know? Through the use of machine learning tech that produces hyper-real videos called deepfakes that can make a person say or do things they have never.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 08:40 Published on February 20, 2020