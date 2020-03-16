Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Department Of Health and Human Services Reportedly Targeted In Cyberattack

Department Of Health and Human Services Reportedly Targeted In Cyberattack

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Department Of Health and Human Services Reportedly Targeted In Cyberattack

Department Of Health and Human Services Reportedly Targeted In Cyberattack

The Department of Health and Human Services was reportedly hit by a cyberattack on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hackers just attacked a US health agency's computer system in an attempt to slow down its COVID-19 response

Hackers just attacked a US health agency's computer system in an attempt to slow down its COVID-19 response· The US Department of Health and Human Services was reportedly hit with a cyberattack Sunday night,...
Business Insider - Published

U.S. Health Department hit by a cyberattack: Bloomberg

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a key part of the federal response to the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JP7916

JP7916 *Proud Supporter of Joe Biden* RT @ABC: BREAKING: Department of Health and Human Services experienced some form of cyberattack attack Sunday night related to its coronavi… 2 seconds ago

FDCTamu

Denise Campbell RT @U2pilgrim1: @IPOT1776 Oh here we go! Cyberattack hits Department of Health and Human Services, report says https://t.co/1RSrSGJ4na E… 7 seconds ago

biglegQT70

Leslie Thornton RT @JenniferJJacobs: ////BREAKING: U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night du… 7 seconds ago

Penny_G

Penny ✌🏽👊🏼💪🏾 RT @GottaLaff: The Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system during the response to the coronavir… 9 seconds ago

coronavirus911

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK https://t.co/kCx68K5s3q The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack During Covid-19 Outb… https://t.co/jdA8Cx4cIr 11 seconds ago

boback

Boback Ziaeian 🤦🏻‍♂️ RT @business: BREAKING: The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night during th… 19 seconds ago

debbie_dease

Debbie Dease 🦋✍🏽🌊 RT @kylegriffin1: The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night during the nati… 22 seconds ago

emily_baker

Emily Levinson RT @CREWcrew: President Donald Trump has left a key watchdog position at the Department of Health and Human Services vacant for more than n… 28 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Moves To Expand Coronavirus Testing [Video]

Trump Administration Moves To Expand Coronavirus Testing

Both the Department of Health and Human Services and FDA announced new efforts to boost coronavirus test availability.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published
Issue 33 proponents tout success, vitality of county's universal pre-k program [Video]

Issue 33 proponents tout success, vitality of county's universal pre-k program

Voters in Cuyahoga County will decide upon a tax levy to support the Department of Health and Human Services.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:05Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.