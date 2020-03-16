Aamir gives hilarious response to Kareena's birthday wish 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:58s - Published Aamir gives hilarious response to Kareena's birthday wish Superstar Aamir Khan gave a funny response to his "Laal Singh Chadha" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BDC TV Online Aamir gives hilarious response to Kareena’s birthday wish https://t.co/lk3r39mRMo https://t.co/JzGFJJ3ojp 28 minutes ago News18.com Amir Khan's reply is going to have you rolling on the floor with laughter. https://t.co/eQgyzoJ0gW 1 hour ago Somsirsa Chatterjee Aamir Khan Gives Hilarious Response to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Wish https://t.co/W3T9CPtf88 https://t.co/jRJ5UGxfPg 1 hour ago The Hawk Aamir gives hilarious response to Kareena's birthday wish https://t.co/l79EI8cKWZ 2 hours ago andhravilas Aamir gives hilarious response to Kareena's birthday wish https://t.co/c9Zj8x9RTB 3 hours ago