Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday

Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday

Clinical Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Will Begin Monday

An anonymous government official told the Associated Press the trial's first participant will receive an experimental dose of the vaccine Monday.

US clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine to begin Monday

US clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine to begin MondayThe first participant will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday. ;
Coronavirus vaccine trial set to start – US government official

The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will...
Japan To Start HIV Drug Trials For Coronavirus

Japan To Start HIV Drug Trials For Coronavirus

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, Japan is exploring new treatment options. Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. A government spokesman..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
