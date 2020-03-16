'Westworld' Season 3 Premiere Breakdown: Aaron Paul, A New World & That Post-Credits Scene | In Studio

THR's Josh Wigler breaks down the season three premiere of 'Westworld' that introduces Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul), a new world and what that post-credits scene means.



Recent related videos from verified sources Westworld Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere



The cast of Westworld celebrates Season 3 at the Los Angeles premiere. Video: Mark Leibowitz Music: Ramin Djawadi #HBO #Westworld Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:04 Published 3 days ago Westworld Season 3 on HBO - Behind the Scenes



It's time to go behind the scenes of the HBO series Westworld Season 3 starring Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Luke Hemsworth, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul and Ed Harris! Release Date: March 15,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 04:23 Published 6 days ago