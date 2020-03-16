WTA suspends play until May 2 as coronavirus extends its grip on world sport

SHOWS: INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (MARCH 9, 2016) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

VARIOUS OF SOFIA KENIN WITH THE 2020 AUSTRALIAN OPEN TROPHY - SHE ALSO WON THE LYON OPEN ON MARCH 8, ONE OF THE LAST TWO TOURNAMENTS TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE PLAY WAS INITIALLY SUSPENDED STORY: The Women's Tennis Association has suspended play until May 2 as the coronavirus pandemic continued its unprecedented shutdown of world sport on Monday (March 16).

WTA said tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will "not be held as scheduled".

"We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European claycourt events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season," said the WTA.

The women's tour was initially suspended when the Indian Wells tournament scheduled to start this week was called off.

The season is due to restart with the Madrid Open.

