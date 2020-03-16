Bea's Restaurant Closing dining Room; Offering Takeout and Delivery

Chattanooga restaurant has decided to follow the c-d-c's recommendations for social distancing.

Today they announced some big changes that will go into effect immediately.

Bea's restaurant has been open for 70 years.

They have been serving chattanooga and north georgia since they day they opened.

Owner dusty bradshaw announced sunday that the business will be closing their dining area for at least the next two weeks.

Dusty bradshaw/bea's restaurant owner-" we've been in contact with the health department all week and this is totally an elective thing that we are doing for the community, for the community health.

We'll emerge on the other side of this better and we'll all get through this together."

Bradshaw says that the restaurant has partnered with postmates delivery and plans to offer carryout options as well.

The restaurant is relying on the economic relief plan that was passed on friday to help employees with any wage loses.

Dusty bradshaw/bea's restaurant owner-"we'll go to the treasury department as a business and they'll continue to get paid and hopefully, we'll still be generating revenue as well.

We might not have to do that."

Willis owens has been an employee at bea's for 30 years.

He says that the move to delivery is a smart one that he supports.

Willis owens/bea's employee-"it really hit home how crucial this thing is.

It's a lot more crucial than i thought it was.

I'm really beginning to understand what's going on and i think that it's the right move.

It is the right move."

Bea's restaurant will have it's normal hours for all to-go and carryout orders.