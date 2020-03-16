Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man in combat gear and mask was spotted out shopping for loo roll

Man in combat gear and mask was spotted out shopping for loo roll

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:10s - Published < > Embed
Man in combat gear and mask was spotted out shopping for loo roll

Man in combat gear and mask was spotted out shopping for loo roll

This is the bizarre moment a man in full army combat gear and a face mask was spotted out shopping -- for loo roll.

The man was spotted taking extreme precautions against the threat of coronavirus in Bath, Somerset.

Donning full combats and a face mask, the mysterious man showed he was well stocked up, cradling dozens of toilet rolls in his arms. Brook Lott, 31, captured the strange sight on her phone after spotting the man while she was sat in a pizzeria in central Bath.

She said: "I was just relaxing in the restaurant with my fiance when things were quickly put into perspective by seeing a man in full army gear.

"It was unnerving especially considering that we have confirmed cases here in the city." There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bath and North East Somerset.

The video was filmed on March 10.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man in combat gear and mask was spotted out shopping for loo roll

This is the bizarre moment a man in full army combat gear and a face mask was spotted out shopping -- for loo roll.

The man was spotted taking extreme precautions against the threat of coronavirus in Bath, Somerset.

Donning full combats and a face mask, the mysterious man showed he was well stocked up, cradling dozens of toilet rolls in his arms. Brook Lott, 31, captured the strange sight on her phone after spotting the man while she was sat in a pizzeria in central Bath.

She said: "I was just relaxing in the restaurant with my fiance when things were quickly put into perspective by seeing a man in full army gear.

"It was unnerving especially considering that we have confirmed cases here in the city." There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bath and North East Somerset.

The video was filmed on March 10.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.