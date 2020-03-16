Man in combat gear and mask was spotted out shopping for loo roll

This is the bizarre moment a man in full army combat gear and a face mask was spotted out shopping -- for loo roll.

The man was spotted taking extreme precautions against the threat of coronavirus in Bath, Somerset.

Donning full combats and a face mask, the mysterious man showed he was well stocked up, cradling dozens of toilet rolls in his arms. Brook Lott, 31, captured the strange sight on her phone after spotting the man while she was sat in a pizzeria in central Bath.

She said: "I was just relaxing in the restaurant with my fiance when things were quickly put into perspective by seeing a man in full army gear.

"It was unnerving especially considering that we have confirmed cases here in the city." There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bath and North East Somerset.

The video was filmed on March 10.