Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 23ABC Morning News at 6 AM - Top Stories for March 16

23ABC Morning News at 6 AM - Top Stories for March 16

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 08:03s - Published < > Embed
23ABC Morning News at 6 AM - Top Stories for March 16

23ABC Morning News at 6 AM - Top Stories for March 16

New national guidelines coming down from the CDC, as the nation tries to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Plus, the latest updates for Kern County schools.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Morning #News at 6 AM - Top Stories for March 16 - Video https://t.co/TjxQVPySQm #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/q8kB0zt06u 1 hour ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8AM - Top Stories for March 15 - Video https://t.co/UzEBmxV66Z #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/wacAQTROti 23 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 14 - Video https://t.co/2VIUkGADbO #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/KlF8HIikPg 2 days ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Morning #News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 12, 2020 - Video https://t.co/wXDpRdOBxi #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/gX96ku7wdc 4 days ago

KernCoSheriff

Kern County Sheriff's Office WATCH: https://t.co/FFdMpjVDZw 5 days ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Morning #News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 11, 2020 - Video https://t.co/TRSo9USdGw #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/XvFJXmyM9S 5 days ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Morning #News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 11, 2020 - Video https://t.co/08a9zUDNeJ #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/JQAn41OWmd 5 days ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 23ABC Morning #News at 6 am - Top Stories for March 10, 2020 - Video https://t.co/KDiyagcLLE #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/FMf1d2id0q 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What is social distancing? [Video]

What is social distancing?

There are some changes on the 13 Action News anchor desk this morning.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:55Published
23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8AM - Top Stories for March 15 [Video]

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8AM - Top Stories for March 15

Coronavirus concerns are sweeping the nation. The latest White House measures to stop the spread, plus how local shoppers are reacting. Also, the latest as Bakersfield Police investigate a shooting in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.