Major changes on the Las Vegas Strip announced Sunday

ITS LAS VEGAS PROPERTIES.CASINO OPERATIONS WILL CLOSETODAY...FOLLOWED BY HOTEL OPERATIONS.M-G-M RESORTS WILL NOT BETAKING RESERVATIONS FORARRIVALS PRIOR TO MAY 1.NO WORD ON WHETHER WORKERS WILLGET PAID.THE WYNN AND ENCORE ALSOSHUTTING THEIR DOORS!

THECOMPANY SAYS THE CLOSURE ISTEMPORARY AND WILL STARTTOMORROW AT 6 P-M.IT'S EXPECTED TO LAST FORTWO WEEKS.DURING THIS TIME...THE COMPANY SAYS IT WILL PAYALL OF ITS FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES.ANOTHER STRIP PROPERTY IMPACTEDBY COVID-19...IS VDARA.IT IS RELOCATING ALL OF ITSGUESTS TO ARIA.AND THE COMPANY SAYS IT ALSOWON'T BE ACCEPTING RESERVATIONSFOR STAYS EARLIER THAN APRIL12.MEANTIME CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ISSUSPENDING ALL OF ITS LAS VEGASSHOWS!

THE COMPANY SAYS THESUSPENSION IS TEMPORARY.CANCELATIONS STARTED YESTERDAY.TICKETS FOR CANCELEDPERFORMANCES WILL AUTOMATICALLYBE REFUNDED WITHIN 30 DAYS.AND WE KNOW THESE CLOSURES AREIMPACTING A LOT OF PEOPLE ANDLEAVING MANY OUT OF A JOB.COMING UP AT 6:30 -- REPORTERKELSEY MCFARLAND IS GOING TOTAKE A LOOK AT THE RESOURCESAND HELP THAT IS AVAILABLECHANGES TO YOUR DAY TO DAY LIFE