shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Memorial charity run bringing inspiration, hope to kids living with special needs FOR KIDS LIVING WITH SPECIALNEEDS BY HELPING THEMCOMMUNICATE BETTER AND JOININGME THIS MORNING.IS TARA WEININGER WITH THE PARKHILL SCHOOL DISTRICT ARE THANKSSO MUCH FOR BEING HERE THISMORNING.THANK YOU.CAN YOU TELL US A LITTLE BITABOUT SOPHIE IN THE FOUNDATIONTHAT WAS STARTED IN HER FINGER.SO IF HE WAS A STUDENT AT HILLSCHOOL DISTRICT, SHE’S THEDAUGHTER OF JIM AND TERESAEDWARDS.WHEN TERESA EDWARDS RECEIVEDSOPHIE’S COMMUNICATION DEVICEONE WEEK AFTER HER FUNERAL ANDTHEY HAD FOUGHT FOR 14 MONTHSTHROUGH THEIR INSURANCE AND ALLTHE RED TAPE TO GET ACOMMUNICATION DEVICE FOR THEIRDAUGHTER.AND AFTER THAT EXPERIENCE OFRECEIVING THAT DEVICE THEYDECIDED TO START A FOUNDATION.THAT PARENTS WOULD NEVER HAVE TOWAIT FOR COMMUNICATION DEVICEFOR THEIR CHILD AND AND THISTECHNOLOGY REALLY ISLIFE-CHANGING.IT IS FAMILIES IN THESE KIDS.COULD YOU TELL US A LITTLE MOREABOUT WHAT DOES TO HELP THEMCOMMUNICATE HAVING ANAUGMENTATIVE COMMUNICATIONDEVICE MEANS THAT A STUDENT CANEXPRESS TO A PARENT THEIR WANTSTHEIR NEEDS THEIR JOY’S WHATTHEY LIKE WHAT THEY DON’T LIKETO BE ABLE TO START TO PLAYGAMES IN A FAMILY SITUATION TOBE ABLE TO ORDER THEIR OWN FOODWHEN THEY GO OUT IN PUBLIC ANDTO REALLY DEVELOP THEIR OWNIDENTITY AND THEN IT MOVES ONINTO EDUCATION AND LITERACYSKILLS.IT’S A WONDERFUL TOOL.FOR BOTH CHILD AND THE PARENTAND IMAGINE HELPS TO BEINDEPENDENT BE CONFIDENT REALLYIT IS SUCH A WONDERFUL TOOL THATHELPED THEM REACH OUR FULLPOTENTIAL WHAT WE REALLY WANT TOHELP FURTHER THE MISSION OFSELFIES ROCKS OF THESE RUNNERS.IS IT EVENT OF COURSE WELLFOUNDATION IT IS PRESIDENT ANDMAY TELL US ABOUT IT.THEY THE RUN COMING UP.WE HAVE A RUN IN MAY AND MAY 9THIS OUR 5K ISH.IT’S AROUND THE LAKE WILL COMASCOMMUNITY IT WE SAY 5 KV K ISHBECAUSE IT’S A LITTLE BITFURTHER THAN A TYPICAL 5KBECAUSE THE FINAL HILL A LITTLEBIT MORE BUT MAY 9TH IS OUR 5K.WE DO WANT EVERY YEAR AND ALLTHE FUNDS GO TO BENEFIT FAMILIESOF THE PARK HILL SCHOOLDISTRICT, REALLY YOU CAN REALLYMAKE A DIFFERENCE BY HELPING.YEAH.SO IF HE’S RUN AND I DO WANT TOBRING UP TARA THAT THERE AREEVENTS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR.THERE ARE A LOT OF WAYS TOVOLUNTEER TO HELP SUPPORT THEMISSION.COULD YOU TALK ABOUT THAT REALQUICK?WE OFTEN HOLD OTHER FUNDRAISERS.WE’RE HAVING A VENDOR DAY WHEREWE HAVE DIFFERENT VENDORS WHOCOME AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS,BUT THEN THEY DONATE A PORTIONOF THEIR PROCEEDS BACK TO US.WE CAN FIND ALL THOSE ON OURWEBSITE AND THEN WE DOFUNDRAISERS AT HAMBURGER MARY’SAND SOME OTHER COMMUNITYLOCATIONS LIKE THAT.I REALLY WANT TO THANK YOU FORTHE NOBLE WORK YOU DO.THANK YOU SERVING KIDS WITHSPECIAL NEEDS.CAN I ASK YOU REAL QUICK?SURE BEST PART ABOUT THE WORKYOU DO.ALL OF IT WORKING SEEINGCHILDREN BE ABLE TO SEE ACOMMUNICATION DEVICE AND SAYSOMETHING THAT THEY HAVE NEVERBEEN ABLE TO SAY AND THE WAYTHEIR EYES JUST GET SO BIG IT’SSUCH A JOY.IT’S SUCH AN IMPORTANT MISSION.THANK YOU SO MUCH.WE’RE OUT OF TIME.UNFORTUNATELY THE WEBSITE REALQUICK TERROR RUN SOPHIE’S5K.COM.THANKS FOR BEING HERE.WE APPRECIATE IT.STAY W





