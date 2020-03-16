Global  

Gov. Newsom Calls All Seniors to Self-Isolate

Gov. Newsom Calls All Seniors to Self-Isolate
Seniors are at higher risk for coronavirus.
Seniors Urged To Stay Home [Video]

Seniors Urged To Stay Home

Gov. Gavin Newsom called for adults 65 and up to stay home in isolation to fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:32Published
California Gov. Newsom Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors [Video]

California Gov. Newsom Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors

Bars, nightclubs, wineries and brew pubs across California have been ordered to close Sunday, while all seniors have been told to isolate at home as health officials seek to limit the continuing spread..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:36Published
