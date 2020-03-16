Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 BMW F900R Review | First Ride

2020 BMW F900R Review | First Ride

Video Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine - Duration: 06:05s - Published < > Embed
2020 BMW F900R Review | First Ride

2020 BMW F900R Review | First Ride

BMW overhauls its middleweight sport naked motorcycle by incorporating a larger-capacity parallel-twin engine, higher-spec suspension, and electronic upgrades in its 2020 F 900 R ($10,090 as tested).

The F 900 R replaces the 11-year-old F 800 platform—an expensive bike that underperformed compared to some of its competition…Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/bmw-f-900-r/Videography: Jon Beck/Bert Beltran/Adam WaheedEdit: Bert BeltranPhotography: Kevin Wing

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bike_urious

Bike-urious First Ride Review – 2020 BMW F900R and BMW F900XR https://t.co/KnfgSNXzFq https://t.co/WIlrOXmCWn 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Title: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Review | First Ride [Video]

Title: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Review | First Ride

Consider the ADV motorcycle of 2002. The Ducati Multistrada had an air-cooled engine that produced a claimed 84 hp. The BMW GS was in its oil-head period with the R1150. KTM was still a year away from..

Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine     Duration: 04:07Published
2020 Zero SR/S First Ride Review [Video]

2020 Zero SR/S First Ride Review

Although it shares the same platform as the SR/F, Zero’s first fully faired 2020 SR/S is very much its own thing.

Credit: Cycle World Magazine     Duration: 02:13Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.