2020 BMW F900R Review | First Ride

BMW overhauls its middleweight sport naked motorcycle by incorporating a larger-capacity parallel-twin engine, higher-spec suspension, and electronic upgrades in its 2020 F 900 R ($10,090 as tested).

The F 900 R replaces the 11-year-old F 800 platform—an expensive bike that underperformed compared to some of its competition…Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/bmw-f-900-r/Videography: Jon Beck/Bert Beltran/Adam WaheedEdit: Bert BeltranPhotography: Kevin Wing