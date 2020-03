Meals on Wheels screening volunteers

WE ARE GETTINGCHANGES BY THE HOUR OFWHAT SERVICES ANDEVENTS ARE BEINGSUSPENDED ORCANCELED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER RAE DANIELTELLS US ABOUT JOHNSONCOUNTY'S MEALS ONWHEELS PROGRAM ANDWHAT THEY'RE DOING TOKEEP THOSE THEY SERVESAFE.RAE, ARE THEY STILLSERVING MEALS?AS OF TODAY MEALS ONWHEELS WILL CONTINUEAS NORMAL.

HOWEVER,STARTING TODAY --MEETINGS ANDSOCIALIZATIONOPPORTUNITIES WILL BESUSPENDED AT GROUPMEAL SITES.THE JOHNSON COUNTYAREA AGENCY ON AGINGSERVES ABOUT 575RECIPIENTS.SHELF-STABLE MEALS AREBEING ORDERED FORPROGRAM PARTICIPANTS,SO EACH PERSON HAS UPTO 11 MEALS ON HAND.THE DEPARTMENT NEEDSAT LEAST 54 VOLUNTEERSTO DELIVER THE MEALS.ALL OF THEM RIGHT NOWARE BEING SCREENED FORILLNESS....MANY OF WHOM,ARE RETIRED."Dan Goodman, Johnson CountyArea Agency8:22:45Everybody we touch basically inaging services is in that highricategory so it takes a lot ofplanning,a lot of thought, a lot ofdiscussionthe last few days on how to beposition ourselves for the longhaulwit hthis...THE DIRECTOR TOLDTHIS IS A GRAY AREA RIGHTNOW BECAUSE THERE AREA LOT OF UNKNOWNS WITHTHIS VIRUS -- THEY WANTTO TAKE EVERYPRECAUTION THEY CAN TOKEEP COVID-19 FROMSPREADING..

SO MORECHANGES COULD BECOMING.

IN KANSAS CITY,RAE DA