Navigating Your Business Through the Coronavirus

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it can be a scary time for small businesses trying to navigate through this uncharted territory.

Tim Vertz from Vertz Marketing sits down to talk to us about keeping your small business safe during these uncertain times.

Contact Vertz Marketing for a FREE marketing checkup!

They can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business.

Just go to VertzMarketing.com/Checkup.