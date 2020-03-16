Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Clark County state of emergency

Clark County state of emergency

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Clark County state of emergency
Clark County is declaring a state of emergency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrKavarga

Dr. Kavarga RT @FOX5Vegas: The designation helps local governments respond more efficiently to emerging conditions surrounding COVID-19, according to a… 23 minutes ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas The designation helps local governments respond more efficiently to emerging conditions surrounding COVID-19, accor… https://t.co/gpHtq5CpUG 51 minutes ago

LindasMixx

Linda Mullins Las Vegas, Clark County, surrounding cities declare state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak | Coronavirus |… https://t.co/w2oSjohbTe 1 hour ago

plottedgarden

[email protected] The plotted garden Las Vegas NV - Las Vegas, Clark County, surrounding cities declare state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/xAnGj9l4fh 2 hours ago

seabeelarry

Larry Nelson RT @kxnt: Clark County, Cities Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus #coronavirus #coronaviruspandemic #covid19 #clarkcounty #nevada… 4 hours ago

kxnt

News/Talk 840 Clark County, Cities Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus #coronavirus #coronaviruspandemic #covid19… https://t.co/P6fDNuX2Ih 4 hours ago

bedeliarising

CeeEl RT @RENEEWEATHERS2: Here we go Vegas! Take care everyone... 🙏🏼. https://t.co/QRyb4wss3M 4 hours ago

sanacardi

LaSanya Rucker Las Vegas, Clark County, surrounding cities declare state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak | Coronavirus |… https://t.co/6v42GA5I5h 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Herkimer County declares state of emergency [Video]

Herkimer County declares state of emergency

Herkimer County declares state of emergency

Credit: WKTVPublished
23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 14 [Video]

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 14

President Trump declares a state of emergency as the coronavirus continues to spread nationwide. What that means for states fighting the virus. Plus, where you will be able to go to get tested in Kern..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:22Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.