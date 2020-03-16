Global  

Dow Analyst Moves: Visa

Dow Analyst Moves: Visa

Dow Analyst Moves: Visa

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Visa is the #2 analyst pick.

Visa is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #16 spot out of 500.

Dow Analyst Moves: Visa

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Visa is the #2 analyst pick.

Visa is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #16 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Visa is lower by about 12.4%.




