Bus driver in India hands out free masks to protect passengers from coronavirus

A bus driver in south Inida started distributing protective masks to passengers in response to fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

A bus driver in south Inida started distributing protective masks to passengers in response to fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

The bus driver ML Nadaf, filmed here on March 14, said he started distributing masks to passengers "four or five days ago" to "contain the spread of the virus, if any passenger is infected, and to raise awareness for public health." Reportedly Nadaf bought the masks using his own salary when his company threatened closure after seeing a downturn in passengers.




