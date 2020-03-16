Women of Different Salaries: What’s the Best Purchase You’ve Ever Made? Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Duration: 01:44s - Published on March 16, 2020 Women of Different Salaries: What’s the Best Purchase You’ve Ever Made? We asked various women of different salaries: What’s the best purchase you’ve ever made? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Women of Different Salaries: What’s the Best Purchase You’ve Ever Made? [upbeat music]- My car.- The U-Haul I drove tomove up to New York City.- Right now I'd have tosay my second monitorfor my home office.It has made work so much better.- My leather bag.It's big enough for everythingincluding my laptop.- Stocks.- My weighted blanket.It's improved my sleep so much.- My dog.- I invest in art byAfrican American artiststo display in my apartment.- My coffee maker.- Investing in a goodmattress and bed frame.- The best investment I have ever madewas in Drunk Elephant Skincare.I roll my eyes at the pricesbut it has really helped my skin.- My Lexus RX 350.I've had it forever.





You Might Like

Tweets about this