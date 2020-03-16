Global  

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson Holds First Daily Coronavirus Update

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson Holds First Daily Coronavirus Update

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson Holds First Daily Coronavirus Update

The British government will be holding a daily televised news update on the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Coronavirus: Downing Street to give daily update on fight against outbreak

Boris Johnson or a senior minister will hold daily press conferences on the crisis from Monday.
Cesc Fabregas reacts on Twitter after Boris Johnson issues coronavirus update

Cesc Fabregas reacts on Twitter after Boris Johnson issues coronavirus updateBoris Johnson said the government are 'considering' banning sporting events due to the spread of...
Cabinet members arrive for Cobra meeting [Video]

Cabinet members arrive for Cobra meeting

Members of Boris Johnson's cabinet and senior advisers have arrived at the Cabinet Office for an emergency Cobra meeting on the coronavirus. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Miriam Margolyes: End of free TV licence for over-75s cruel and heartless [Video]

Miriam Margolyes: End of free TV licence for over-75s cruel and heartless

Actress Miriam Margolyes criticises the “cruel” and “heartless” end of the free TV licence for over-75s, and accused Boris Johnson of a “dereliction of duty” on the issue. Her comments come..

