Pokémon Voice Actor Explains How Cartoon Dubbing Works

Voice actor Sarah Natochenny takes us through her full process of dubbing 'Pokémon.'

Cartoons like 'Pokémon' are often reinterpreted from one language to another and require fine-tuning, digital lengthening, and script alteration.

From scene setting to the first run through, watch Sarah’s cartoon dubbing session with a voice director and engineer down to the completed scene.

