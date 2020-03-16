Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Outbreak: What You Need to Know - A Special Edition of 20/20

Outbreak: What You Need to Know - A Special Edition of 20/20

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Outbreak: What You Need to Know - A Special Edition of 20/20

Outbreak: What You Need to Know - A Special Edition of 20/20

Special programming note: Monday at 10 p.m.

On ABC channel 13 there will be a special hour-long special of 20/20.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Outbreak: What You Need to Know - A Special Edition of 20/20

13.ABC NEWS IS HOSTING A SPECIALONE HOUR EDITION OF 20-20.IT'S AT 10 P-M.OUR COVERAGE DOESN'T END HERE.WE HAVE "UP TO THE MINUTE"COVERAGE ON OUR WEBSITE AT KTNVDOT COM.THERE YOU WILL FIND THE LATEST



Recent related news from verified sources

China's handling of coronavirus outbreak under scrutiny

In this special edition, we focus on the coronavirus outbreak in China. Beyond the tragic number of...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

swg_Jorman

Will RT @LeaveEUOfficial: As the #COVID19 outbreak spreads, so does the misinformation. Tap below to keep properly informed with need-to-know gu… 41 seconds ago

CrimsonClio

I Dont Care Who The QB Is 💉 “It’s not immediately clear how the outbreak will impact construction work on Bryant-Denny Stadium’s renovation or… https://t.co/2q8JzMYS0h 1 minute ago

lukwagomartin25

🙏 RT @BBCNews: What is coronavirus? Here's what you need to know in 60 seconds Find out more: https://t.co/EAg6Gkzdjj https://t.co/R9pNx0mBkp 2 minutes ago

ReahHigh

Reah High What you need to know now #COVID19 #TrumpLiesAboutCoronavirus https://t.co/IkjkxbMV9P 5 minutes ago

vrichard118

Vic Richard RT @RepBrianMast: The Department of Homeland Security has released new guidelines for American citizens returning home from overseas during… 8 minutes ago

MihaiVitega

Mihai Vitega #CoronaVirus resources: - what you need to know - solutions for the coronavirus outbreak - funding and investment… https://t.co/h4ViW5hlra 8 minutes ago

Midday180

The Midday 180 RT @1045TheZone: As you may expect, due to concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak, our 11th Annual SportsFest on March 28th will be rescheduled.… 9 minutes ago

nlnchgo

Nerissa Nelson RT @AFTWisconsin: Here's what you need to know! Do it today. https://t.co/77lQ3DEBCu 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.