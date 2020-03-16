Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas postponed

Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas postponed

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas postponed

Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas postponed

The Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas is now postponed.

(Cover photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Academy of Country Music to still hold awards show in Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music said its April 5 awards show will still go on...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsdayBillboard.com


ACM Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards is being postponed. The show, which was set to air live on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

pics_latest

Celebrity Latest Pics Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon at Academy of Country Music Awards https://t.co/qW1Q5DnOMa https://t.co/vSEiT5m8YC 2 minutes ago

Brad6900

Brad6900 RT @waff48: "We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely." https://t.co/aXYicw6JK0 4 minutes ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Academy of Country Music Postpones Awards Show over Coronavirus https://t.co/uw87uXmJZJ 13 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Academy of Country Music Postpones Awards Show over Coronavirus | Breitbart https://t.co/Es0X09PzgN 15 minutes ago

waff48

WAFF 48 "We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely." https://t.co/aXYicw6JK0 15 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Academy of Country Music Postpones Awards Show over Coronavirus https://t.co/8kSJrZL5Mj https://t.co/SqUsboUr2D 20 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 #Academy_of_Country_Music Postpones Awards Show over #Coronavirus https://t.co/mFGnxRHrms @BreitbartNews https://t.co/vFcLuqV1FL 20 minutes ago

chile_amy

Amy In Chile 💜 RT @billboard: The 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled to the fall in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/ldUx989gDz 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber receives first-ever ACM Awards nominations for 10,000 Hours [Video]

Justin Bieber receives first-ever ACM Awards nominations for 10,000 Hours

Justin Bieber has received a series of nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards for his country pop collaboration '10,000 Hours; with Dan + Shay.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Keith Urban Discusses Playing Las Vegas Residencies & Teases New Music | Billboard [Video]

Keith Urban Discusses Playing Las Vegas Residencies & Teases New Music | Billboard

Keith Urban Discusses Playing Las Vegas Residencies & Teases New Music | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.