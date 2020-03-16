Global  

Human Trial Begins for Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Human Trial Begins for Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Human Trial Begins for Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

A source within the government says human testing has now begun on the first phase of a coronavirus vaccine.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

First U.S. clinical human trial of potential coronavirus vaccine set to start Monday

A human clinical trial of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus will begin on Monday, the AP...
TechCrunch - Published


