Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Governors Match COVID-19 Containment Rules

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:48s
New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov.

Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov.

Ned Lamont have coordinated state orders on closing business and following the same rules for COVID-19 coronavirus containment.

CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Announces Tri-State Area Coordinated COVID-19 Response

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont have coordinated state orders on closing business and following the same rules for COVID-19 coronavirus..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 59:41Published
