Watch: Police In Spain Use Drones To Warn Crowds Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:42s - Published Watch: Police In Spain Use Drones To Warn Crowds Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Police in Madrid, Spain recently used drones to urge people to go back inside, as the country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

